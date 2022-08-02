Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

Beyonce will remove a derogatory term for disabled people from her new song "Heated," a spokesperson said Monday, after its use was condemned as offensive by campaigners.

The US pop megastar will re-record the track from her latest album "Renaissance" on which she originally sang the lyrics "Spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass."

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a spokesperson for Beyonce told AFP via email.