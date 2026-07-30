Anupam Roy’s Dhaka concert postponed again

Indian singer-songwriter Anupam Roy was originally scheduled to perform in Dhaka on 26 June. However, the concert was postponed at the last minute.

Organisers later announced that the One True Sound with Anupam Roy concert would be held in Dhaka on 1 August. But in a press release issued last night, the organising company, Triple Time Communication, announced that the concert has once again been postponed.

In a statement posted on Triple Time Communication’s Facebook page, the company said, “To organize the event, the organizers completed all preparations and duly obtained the necessary approvals and formalities from the relevant authorities. However, it is being informed with deep regret that even after all preparations and approvals were completed, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs instructed that the event not be held, citing ‘unavoidable reasons’. As a result, the concert has been postponed for the time being.”