Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards, acknowledging 'privilege'

British singer Harry Styles won the top awards on Saturday at the UK's biggest popular music prizes, the Brit Awards, while acknowledging his "privilege" for triumphing in a supposedly gender-neutral category that featured no female artists.

Styles made multiple appearances on stage, winning awards for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year for "As It Was" and best pop/R&B act.

"This night has been really, really special to me and I will never forget it," Styles said.

"I'm so so proud to be a British artist in the world out there."