Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away today, Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Physician Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer.

"Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Pratit Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.