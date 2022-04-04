Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

She’s also up for the coveted Best New Artist prize, which will be presented during the main Grammy telecast later Sunday.

“I am beyond thrilled,” the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. “It feels great.”

“I’ve been very nervous all day. And we’re off to a good start.”

Born to Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia, Aftab spent her teenage years in Lahore before relocating to Boston’s prestigious Berklee School of Music to study musical production and engineering.