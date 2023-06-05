Putting the K in hip-hop: South Korea's Jay Park

K-pop idol. Used tyre salesman. Hip-hop mogul. The course of true success has never run smoothly, but Korean-American entertainer Jay Park has had an unusually bumpy ride to stardom.

The 36-year-old is now one of South Korea's most recognisable entertainers: he's founded two of the country's largest hip-hop labels, released a string of hits, has his own soju liquor brand and was the first Asian-American to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

But this success was hard fought, he told AFP in an exclusive interview, with his first shot at fame -- debuting as the leader of a K-pop band -- imploding in a scandal that led him to flee Seoul for his native Seattle.

"I faced a lot of backlash," Park told AFP, adding he was once "kind of blacklisted from the industry".

The problem started with a few throwaway comments posted online by Park -- then in his late teens -- criticising the intense idol training regime, the K-pop industry and South Korea itself.

A Korean media frenzy ensued, with the fallout forcing Park to quit 2PM, a seven-member boy band under major label JYP Entertainment.