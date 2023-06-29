Madonna hospitalised for several days, tour postponed

Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement Wednesday.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he said. "A full recovery is expected."

Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon's "Celebrations" tour, due to start 15 July in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

The New York Post's Page Six website said the pop star was taken to a hospital in the city after becoming unwell.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career, and according to her website boasted 84 concert dates.