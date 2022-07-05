Prince Mahmud, Maqsood collaborate after two decades

The lead artiste of the band Maqsood O Dhaka and founding member of the legendary band Feedback, Maqsood’s new song is titled "Shatey-Panchey". Composed by Prince Mahmud, the music of the song was arranged by Sajid Sarker.
Lyrics for the song were penned by Samuel Haque and the music video is directed by Nazmus Sadat Nayeem. The song is scheduled to be released during Eid-ul-Azha, from the music label G-series.
This latest collaboration came with an interesting backdrop. The idea came from a Facebook post, said Prince Mahmud, who shared the track ‘Keno Mon Niye Eto Dao Jontrona’ on his social media account. The post shared on 30 June made fans nostalgic about the song and the album.
“On such a day in 1996, we released ‘Khoma’. After a while, ‘Khoma’ was playing wherever I went. No matter if it’s a 10-year-old child or a youth of 21-30, everyone enjoyed ‘Khoma’ at that time. ‘Keno Mon Niye Eto Dao Jontrona’ was the first song of the album, sung by Maqsood Bhai,” Prince Mahmud wrote on the post.
Overwhelmed with the nostalgic response he received in the previous post, Prince Mahmud announced his latest collaboration with Maqsood in another post on Monday.
He wrote, “It felt good to receive these heart-warming responses from all of you. Hopefully everyone likes the new song. Keep us in your prayers.”
Released in 1996 the album ‘Khoma’, composed by Prince Mahmud, was a compilation of songs from different bands and it is still considered the 'best-mixed' band album of the 90s.