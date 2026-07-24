School of Noize: Khulna University alumni reconnect through an original music legacy

The title was chosen through voting and echoes Noise Factory, the Khulna University rock and metal forum founded in 2009 and banned in 2023. Remembered as a pioneering university-based band music forum, a long-running campus gig platform, and a regional force in southern Bangladesh’s rock and metal culture, Noise Factory drew its name from a phrase shared by the father of one of its founding members: “music is an expensive noise.”

That “noise” was often misunderstood. One Director of Student Affairs reportedly labelled the name “vulgar,” while another had earlier described Eclipse, one of Khulna University’s earliest bands, as “unsocial music.” Some of those involved allege that Noise Factory’s activities were unjustly stopped by the university authorities in 2023.

With Noise Factory no longer active, School of Noize is both a bittersweet farewell to that era and possibly among the first alumni-based original multi-solo instrumental collaborations of its kind in Bangladesh. Above all, it is a thank-you note to Khulna University — and a reminder to record, create, document, and pass the noise forward.