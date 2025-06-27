Singer Kona announces divorce, husband denies then removes post

Popular singer Dilshad Nahar Kona has announced her divorce. She made the announcement through a post on her official Facebook page around 11:00 pm on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, her husband denied the divorce in a post made on his personal Facebook profile.

In the long heartfelt post, Kona wrote, “I am Kona, whom you have always loved. Birth, death, and marriage—all these occur at the will of Allah. Similarly, every separation also happens under His command. With a heavy heart, I would like to inform all my well-wishers and loved ones that after six years of marriage, Golam Mohammad Iftekhar Gohin and I finalised our divorce on 16 June 2025.”