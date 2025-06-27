Singer Kona announces divorce, husband denies then removes post
Popular singer Dilshad Nahar Kona has announced her divorce. She made the announcement through a post on her official Facebook page around 11:00 pm on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, her husband denied the divorce in a post made on his personal Facebook profile.
In the long heartfelt post, Kona wrote, “I am Kona, whom you have always loved. Birth, death, and marriage—all these occur at the will of Allah. Similarly, every separation also happens under His command. With a heavy heart, I would like to inform all my well-wishers and loved ones that after six years of marriage, Golam Mohammad Iftekhar Gohin and I finalised our divorce on 16 June 2025.”
Mentioning that the separation was a difficult decision for both of them, she added, “It was an extremely difficult decision for both of us, and we have taken this step through mutual understanding. We will always remain respectful toward one another. As we enter this new chapter in our lives, we seek your prayers and support so that we may continue forward with peace and dignity.”
Kona further added that she now wishes to focus on her music and requested continued love and support from her fans.
Meanwhile, a media outlet on Wednesday evening broke the news that singer Kona’s marriage was over. Even reports were published claiming that Kona has grown distant from her husband Iftekhar after allegedly becoming involved in another relationship. Within hours, Kona officially confirmed the separation through the post on her verified Facebook page. However, shortly after Kona’s announcement, Iftekhar took to his personal Facebook profile to deny the divorce.
In his post, Iftekhar wrote, “What’s being said about Kona is nothing but fabrications from some malicious and offensive individuals. Yes, we are going through some family problems, but both of us are trying to resolve these. We have not divorced. Allah forbid if we ever separate, it would be due to the long-standing family conflict. If anyone publishes any such news of infidelity or spread any disgraceful, false, and fabricated rumours, I will be forced to take legal action.”
Iftekhar’s statement denying the divorce, published shortly after Kona’s official announcement, sparked confusion and speculation on social media. However, Iftekhar deleted his post within a short time. No further comment has been made from his side regarding their divorce.
Kona and Iftekhar tied the knot in April 2019 after being in a relationship for seven years. While there had long been rumours surrounding their relationship, neither of them publicly addressed it.