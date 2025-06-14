Singer Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner
Love is in the air! Singer Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner.
In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 'Levitating' hitmaker shared the good news, as per a media outlet.
"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Lipa told a reporter from the outlet over dinner.
She added that her engagement ring was made after Turner consulted her best friends and her sister.
"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," Lipa said.
The couple's relationship began in early 2024 when they were first seen together at an after-party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s ‘Masters of the Air’.
Turner, who stars in the Apple TV+ drama series, was captured in a video slow dancing with Lipa.