Dua Lipa sued by ‘talk box’ musician in latest ‘Levitating’ lawsuit

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his “talk box” recording in remixes of her song “Levitating.”

Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa’s hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song’s original recording.

The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music.