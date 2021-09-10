Rihanna drops lawsuit against father for misusing her name

Rihanna has dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who previously was alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit.

Court documents viewed by Complex show that Rihanna, alongside her company Roraj Trade LLC and Combermere Entertainment Properties, filed a stipulation of dismissal of the entire lawsuit on 7 September. The suit had named Fenty Entertainment LLC, a California-based company, as well as Ronald Fenty and Moses Joktan Perkins.