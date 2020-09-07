Rihanna healing well after scooter accident

On Friday, the singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a restaurant here. Meanwhile, the singer, who recently launched her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products, recently spoke about making positive changes in the beauty industry.

“I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there’s so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry,” Rihanna said.