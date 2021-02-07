Rita Ora: If someone doesn’t like what I wear, they don’t have to

Singer Rita Ora says she doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her clothes.

“I really think style is a totally personal thing. If someone doesn’t like something I wear, they don’t have to, that’s totally fine,” Rita tells the sun.co.uk.

“What’s important is I just need to feel confident about me and how I feel—that’s all that matters to me with my style. I don’t care what anyone else thinks,” she says.

Ora is a part of the popular singing show “Masked Singer”, which comes with a new format, whereby celebrities dress up in unique attires without revealing their identities and the audience and judges have to guess their identity. Many fans have said that Ora’s sense of dressing is eccentric.