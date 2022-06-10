Robert De Niro ‘not not a fan’ of Taylor Swift

On being inquired if he’s a Swiftie, Robert laughed, “I have all of her albums.” He added, “I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio.”
“My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK,” continued the actor.
Page Six reports that later this week, Swift will screen ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at the festival and discuss the process of bringing the 13-minute track’s backstory to fruition.
Titled ‘A Conversation with Taylor Swift’, the event will take place at the Beacon Theater in front of a live audience on 11 June.
Swift released the project in November of last year, which was based on a 10-minute version of the song she released the same month.
As per Page Six, the short film starred actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a young Swift and her ex-boyfriend -- widely rumoured to be Jake Gyllenhaal, though she never officially confirmed the song is about him.