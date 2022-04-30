Rockstar James to launch new song after 12 years

A press conference was arranged on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Thursday, where James made the announcement and his reasons of returning after 12 years.
“The new platform, Bashundhara Digital, has provided me the adequate creative freedom which encouraged me to come up with this new song. I am also planning to bring an album in near future, after releasing a couple of new singles soon,” James said at the press conference.
Robin Thakur, manager of James and his Nagar Baul band, said that the title of the song and details regarding the track will be revealed soon from Bashundhara Digital.
James and Bashundhara Group Sector-A Chief Operating Officer MM Jasim Uddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Addressing the function, Nagar Baul James said the proposal from Bashundhara was exceptional as the patron gave freedom to develop the contents in style.
“It’s a great honour for any artists to work in freedom. I liked the approach of Bashundhara. We may release an album after publishing a bunch of contents on a row,” he said.
Bashundhara Group’s Jasim Uddin said the digital platform begins journey to release original contents instead of remix or copy someone.
“We start with Guru, the music legend James. So it’s a big responsibility for us to keep value of the contents on Bashundhara Digital over the times,” he said.
Bashundhara LPG Head of Sales Jakaria Jalal went down memory lane with some popular songs of James during his school days.
“The music of the Guru were a craze for us those who grew up in early 90’s. Specially, the lyric of – Ami Jail Theke Bolchi – still touches our heart. We waited for new album of James from Sound Tech and purchased it from our savings with Tiffin cost,” he said.
Jakaria hoped the return of James with after 12 years back with original songs will be a milestone achievement for the Bashundhara Digital.
Bashundhara LPG Head of HR Saad Tanvir said Bashundhara searched for an international acclaimed artist like James to connect the hearts of consumers as the products of the company have vibrant presents in 24 countries.