Sam Smith will date any gender

Reuters
London
Sam Smith.
Sam Smith. Reuters

Singer Sam Smith has declared they will no longer play by the rules, adding that their dating choices will not be restricted by gender.

Smith, 28, came out as gender non-binary a while back and adopted the pronouns “they/them”, adding that they have always been open about their love life. Smith now says it’s “freeing to not be limited to one category of person”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer also said they have “never really played by the rule book.”

Advertisement

“I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be,” they told The Sun.

“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing - to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with,” the singer added.

Being a celebrity, Smith finds it “hard” to date, adding that there have been “many, many” bad experiences in the past.

More News

K-pop with punches and kicks

K-Tigers Zero official poster

Adele is reportedly dating rapper Skepta

Adele poses in the press room with her trophies, including the top two Grammys of Album and Record of the Year for her blockbuster hit `Hello` and the album `25`, during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Singer Arnab ties knot with Sunidhi Nayak

Singer Arnab ties knot with Sunidhi Nayak

Indian Ocean pay tribute to COVID heroes in new anthem

Indian Ocean pay tribute to COVID heroes in new anthem