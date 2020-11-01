Sam Smith will date any gender

Singer Sam Smith has declared they will no longer play by the rules, adding that their dating choices will not be restricted by gender.

Smith, 28, came out as gender non-binary a while back and adopted the pronouns “they/them”, adding that they have always been open about their love life. Smith now says it’s “freeing to not be limited to one category of person”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer also said they have “never really played by the rule book.”