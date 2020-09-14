Seventh BMJA Music Awards announced

Bangladesh Music Journalists Association (BMJA) announced the BMJA Music Awards for 2019 on Sunday at its official Facebook page.
This marks the first-ever virtual announcement of this award, which has been an exception to its traditional award ceremony extravaganza. The association says that the decision of cancelling this year’s gala event was taken due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.
The seventh edition of this award is honouring the legendary Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin with the Lifetime Achievement Award, who accelerated modern Bangladeshi music throughout her career with her blissfully majestic voice and numerous masterful scores.
Popular singer Asif got nominated for the award of the best singer for his song ‘Chup chap Koshto gulo’, written and composed by Ethun Babu.
Noted composer Prince Mahmud won the best composer award for the song ‘21-52’, while lyricist Asif Iqbal won the best lyricist award for writing the song ‘Tomay Niye’.
Celebrated singer-composer Habib Wahid received the best music director award for the song ‘Obujhpona’.
Among the other recipients, Atiqa Rahman Momo received the award as the best child artist; singer Badrul Hasan Khan received the special jury award for the best singer and music label company Dhruba Music Station received the award as the best music production company.