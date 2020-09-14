Seventh BMJA Music Awards announced

Bangladesh Music Journalists Association (BMJA) announced the BMJA Music Awards for 2019 on Sunday at its official Facebook page.

This marks the first-ever virtual announcement of this award, which has been an exception to its traditional award ceremony extravaganza. The association says that the decision of cancelling this year’s gala event was taken due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

The seventh edition of this award is honouring the legendary Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin with the Lifetime Achievement Award, who accelerated modern Bangladeshi music throughout her career with her blissfully majestic voice and numerous masterful scores.