Shawn Mendes talks about life after breakup from Camila Cabello

“You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone ... all the s—that comes after it,” he said. “Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f—ing on the edge, you know? And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that’s my reality, you know.”

Last November, Mendes and Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would “continue to be best friends.”

Earlier this month, the former ‘Fifth Harmony’ singer appeared to address her split from Mendes through her newest single, ‘Bam Bam’.