Singer Kumar Sanu tests COVID-19 positive

Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page late on Thursday to share the news with his fans.

A statement shared by Team Kumar Sanu reads: “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you

Team KS.”

Fans of the singer commented on the Facebook post wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We are praying for you speedy recovery and good health...May god bless you,” commented a user.