'The new generation will keep our songs alive'

Many artistes with whom Sabina Yasmin would work are no longer living. Azad Rahman, Alauddin Ali, Andrew Kishore all passed away recently. Before that Imtiaz Bulbul had died. Sabina Yasmin says she misses them all, all the time.

“I sang so many songs composed by the talented music composer Azad Rahman. As for Alauddin Ali, I would say he was one of the very best music composers of this subcontinent. Whatever he touched turned to gold. That is how his songs were. Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul is incomparable. He stands first and foremost when it comes to patriotic songs. Each and every one of his patriotic songs is a masterpiece. And then there were movie songs. I cannot say enough about Andrew Kishore. I was very close to him during the last nine months of his life. I would talk to him every day over the phone. I helped him with going to Singapore and getting admitted to hospital there, consulting the physicians and so on.”

“Syed Abdul Hadi, Mitali Singh and I went to Singapore and held a concert for Kishore. I had thought he would recover and return, but he didn’t. I have innumerable messages on WhatsApp from Kishore. I can’t read them, I can’t delete them. It is painful.”