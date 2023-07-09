K-pop megastars BTS release memoir

Sri Lankan fan Lakshi told AFP that if her excitement were measured on a "one to 10 scale, then it is about a million".

Aqilah, a fan from Malaysia, gushed: "I came here since 9:00am and I finally got this book!"

The book, which is also being released in the United States, shot to the top of the Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists in May on the strength of its pre-orders.

It was co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and members of the band, according to its US publisher Flatiron Books.