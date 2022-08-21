Kanye West receives support from Trevor Noah amid public backlash

“I’ve just become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the mob forgets that we’re dealing with human beings,” Noah said on the podcast. “It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say something.”

He claimed that the rapper left a “indelible impression” on him and that his music had supported him during various stages of his life. “I think we have gotten very comfortable discarding human beings, immediately tossing them away and making them irredeemable characters,” he said. “When in fact, I think all of us should be afforded the opportunity to redeem ourselves. All of us should have an opportunity at redemption.”