Joyita’s ‘Hridoyashone’

On the occasion of the Rabindra Jayanti, Bengal Foundation released Joyita Talukder’s solo album ‘Hridoashone’.
The album comprises four songs sung by Joyita, from Rabindranath’s Mukto Chhondo.
‘Aha Tomar Shonge Praner Khela’, ‘Ke Boshile Aji Hridoyashone’, ‘Tumi Kichu Diye Jao Mor Prane’ and ‘Aro Aghat Shoibe Amar’ are the songs.
Recorded by Pulak Barua, Ashikul Abir was on esraj while Mamunur Rashid played the flute in ‘Hridoyashone’.
Bengal Foundation released the album as a tribute on the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
ICCR scholar Joyita Talukder pursued higher studies on Rabindra Sangeet at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University.
She passed both her graduation and post-graduation levels with first class distinction. Currently she’s teaching at the Music Department of Sylhet Art College.
Songs of the album, ‘Hridoyashone’ can be enjoyed at Bengal Foundation’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/78EkPADDPn4).