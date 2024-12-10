Jay-Z accused of raping teen with Diddy in civil suit: court filing

Musician and producer Jay-Z was accused in a lawsuit submitted Sunday of raping a 13-year-old with hip-hop star Sean Combs in the year 2000, court documents show, claims denied by Jay-Z.

An updated complaint in a civil case against Combs alleges that Jay-Z, whose name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped the girl at an after party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," the complaint reads.