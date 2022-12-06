Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

A man who shot Lady Gaga's dog-walker during an attempt to steal the singer's prize French bulldogs was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to attempted murder.

James Howard Jackson and two other men attacked Ryan Fischer on a Hollywood street in February 2021, and after a struggle made off with two of the "Poker Face" singer's three pets that were out for a walk.

Fischer sustained chest injuries in the attack and said on Instagram a month later he had suffered a collapsed lung.