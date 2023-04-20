K-pop star Moonbin of boy band Astro dies at 25

K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died, his music label and South Korean police said Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans.

The 25-year-old singer was found dead at his home in southern Seoul late Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Police Agency told AFP, adding that there was no evidence of foul play.

Moonbin’s label Fantagio Music also released a statement on Thursday confirming his death but without disclosing the cause.

“On 19 April, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” it said on Twitter.