Takeaways from 2023's history-making Coachella

Coachella 2023 was the first time none of the premier desert festival's headliners were white, and the three sets ran the gamut of representation while setting historic precedent.

Reggaeton giant Bad Bunny blazed through two hours of his oeuvre while honoring Latino music pioneers, offering his frenzied fans fireworks, special guests -- including Post Malone -- and a dance break.

The biggest pop star in the world was the first Spanish-language and first Latin American act to headline Coachella: "There's never been someone like me before," he said in Spanish.

The next night K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK became the first Asian act to headline, exceeding already high expectations for a tightly performed show heavy on effects, as tens of thousands of festival-goers partied to a string of their pop smashes.