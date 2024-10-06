Is music finally reckoning with #MeToo?

The music industry has long evaded a #MeToo reckoning like that experienced in Hollywood or the media, but the blockbuster charges against hip hop magnate Sean Combs could finally prove an inflection point.

Federal prosecutors say the artist known by various monikers including "Diddy" ran a criminal sex ring that preyed on women and blackmailed them into silence -- accusations that have activists and industry watchers hoping music's moment of accountability has arrived.

Their hope has been bolstered by a massive class action suit that followed Combs's federal charges, as well as a new lawsuit against country star Garth Brooks.

When an explosive series of accusations against R&B hitmaker R. Kelly went public five years ago, outlets including AFP asked if that was the beginning of a sea change in music.

Kelly was convicted and sentenced to more than 30 years of prison for child sex crimes, sex trafficking and racketeering.

It was indeed a milestone for the #MeToo movement as the first major sex abuse trial where the majority of accusers were Black women.