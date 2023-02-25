Selena Gomez quits social media after having most followers on Instagram

However, amid all this Selena announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.
Page Six reported that on Thursday, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."
"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.
"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."
This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media.
The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.
In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.