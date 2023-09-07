The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry' 

The band screened the video for "Angry," which has a classic mid-tempo crunchy Stones sound. The clip features "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, shown cruising LA's Sunset Boulevard in a red convertible, past billboards of the Stones from various eras.

As to why the band waited almost two decades between albums, Richards said the timing was largely down to Jagger.

"When you have a singer that wants to sing, you grab him and throw him in the studio," Richards told the AP. He said when they did get in the studio, the songs tumbled out with "energy and urgency."

Jagger joked that the long gap between albums was due to laziness.

"I don't want to be big-headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it," he said. "We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.

"We are quite pleased with it, we are not big headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

"Hackney Diamonds" is a slang term for shattered glass, and the band also teased fans with an ad in the local Hackney Gazette newspaper for a fictional glass repair business: "When you say gimme shelter, we'll fix your shattered windows."