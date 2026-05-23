Coke Studio Bangla marks Nazrul's birthday with launch of Season 4

Coca-Cola Bangladesh is bringing back Coke Studio Bangla with its fourth season, opening on 23 May with ‘Room Jhoom’, a Nazrul Sangeet that carries within it a melody that once travelled from the shores of the Bosphorus to Bengal, and never left.

The season launches on the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, in a deliberate act of cultural remembrance, reports a press release.

‘Room Jhoom’ is rooted in Üsküdar'a Gider İken, an Ottoman-Turkish folk song that Nazrul absorbed and transformed into a Bengali monsoon poem, one that generations of Bangladeshis have grown up singing without knowing its journey.