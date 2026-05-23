Coke Studio Bangla marks Nazrul's birthday with launch of Season 4
Coca-Cola Bangladesh is bringing back Coke Studio Bangla with its fourth season, opening on 23 May with ‘Room Jhoom’, a Nazrul Sangeet that carries within it a melody that once travelled from the shores of the Bosphorus to Bengal, and never left.
The season launches on the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, in a deliberate act of cultural remembrance, reports a press release.
‘Room Jhoom’ is rooted in Üsküdar'a Gider İken, an Ottoman-Turkish folk song that Nazrul absorbed and transformed into a Bengali monsoon poem, one that generations of Bangladeshis have grown up singing without knowing its journey.
Coke Studio Bangla Season 4 brings that journey full circle, reuniting the two musical traditions through a collaboration between Bangladeshi artists Mahtim Shakib and Nusrat Jahan, supported by Turkish artists Elif Hande Cevgel and Mustafa Ipek.
The track also marks Mahtim’s debut on the Coke Studio Bangla stage, while Nusrat begins her musical journey as a singer through the platform as a fresh new voice.
Eight songs are expected across the season, each anchored in a distinct emotional and musical theme.
Coke Studio Bangla has, since its inception in 2022, built its identity on finding the deeper connections between Bangla music and the wider world, not as novelty, but as proof of how far this culture's roots extend.
Season 4 begins where that instinct is most visible: a melody that a poet heard across a continent, made his own, and passed down through time.
Expressing the excitement of working on Coke Studio Bangla Nusrat Said, “Room Jhoom is deeply personal and incredibly meaningful to me. The song has been produced by Shuvendu Bhaiya, who has been a mentor to both me and my brother Saeef since our childhood, so this collaboration feels like a dream that has come full circle. Beginning my musical journey with Coke Studio Bangla through a song like Room Jhoom makes the experience even more special. I feel truly grateful to be part of a track that celebrates our heritage, the beauty of collaboration, and music’s timeless power to connect people across generations.”
Mahtim also shared his experience, “Being part of Room Jhoom has been a truly special experience. The song carries a rich cultural legacy, and Coke Studio Bangla has created a space where timeless music can be presented in a way that connects with today’s generation while respecting its roots.”
The story of Room Jhoom ultimately speaks to something much larger than a single song or collaboration.
It reflects how cultures remain alive across generations— not by resisting outside influence, but by reinterpreting it through their own identity.
Any culture that has remained open to absorbing influences from other languages and traditions has been able to survive and evolve.
In contrast, cultures and languages that stayed closed off have often become isolated and gradually faded into obscurity.
Md Moin Ullah Chowdhury, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited said, "When a Turkish folk melody from centuries ago finds its way into the heart of Bengali poetry, it says something profound about how culture moves, not through imposition, but through recognition. Coke Studio Bangla honors that truth."
Fans can stream the soul-stirring compositions of Coke Studio Bangla on the platform's official YouTube channel, ensuring the legacy of Bangladeshi music continues to resonate far and wide.