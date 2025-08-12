Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

US popstar Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, titled "The Life of a Showgirl," for "pre pre-order" just after midnight Tuesday in posts on her website.

Her online shop displayed blurred images of a record, CD and cassette tape overlaid with a glittery orange lock, explaining the album artwork would be "revealed at a later date."

A disclaimer also notes that the release date has not yet been announced, and the album will ship before 13 October.