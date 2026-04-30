Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice amid AI clone boom

Taylor Swift has filed applications with the US intellectual property office to trademark her voice, a move similar to one made by actor Matthew McConaughey, as AI-generated content surges.

The singer submitted two sound recordings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Each begins with "Hey, it's Taylor" and announces the release of her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which was released in early October.

Another document submitted to the USPTO on Friday was a photo of the artist on stage. The submissions were first spotted by intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben.