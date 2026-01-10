Tahsan says, 'The news of our separation is true'

Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan has himself put an end to the ongoing speculation about his personal life.

For the first time, Tahsan has clearly confirmed his separation from his wife, Roza Ahmed.

He responded to Prothom Alo’s questions on various personal matters via WhatsApp.

Although Tahsan and Roza Ahmed recently completed one year of marriage, the two were not seen together, which led to widespread speculation about their separation on social media and in other circles.