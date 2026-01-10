Tahsan says, 'The news of our separation is true'
Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan has himself put an end to the ongoing speculation about his personal life.
For the first time, Tahsan has clearly confirmed his separation from his wife, Roza Ahmed.
He responded to Prothom Alo’s questions on various personal matters via WhatsApp.
Although Tahsan and Roza Ahmed recently completed one year of marriage, the two were not seen together, which led to widespread speculation about their separation on social media and in other circles.
When asked about the matter, Tahsan said that for now he does not wish to speak publicly in detail.
He also clarified that the reports circulating about celebrating their anniversary are not true.
Regarding the separation, Tahsan said, “To be honest, it is true that we have separated. I will speak about it in detail—but not now.” When asked when and why the decision was made, he said the matter is significant and that he will share the details once everything is finalised.
Tahsan also said that they have been living separately for quite some time. In his words, “I went on a tour to Australia in September last year.”
“Even before that tour, we had decided to live separately. Since then, I have largely stayed away from Facebook and music.”
The artist also spoke openly about his physical and mental condition. Tahsan said that he has not been physically well for a long time, though he does not wish to disclose the reason publicly at the moment. He also admitted that his mental state is not very good. For this reason, he felt more comfortable responding to questions via WhatsApp rather than speaking over the phone.
When asked how he is spending his time currently, Tahsan said that he is travelling alone. In his words, “I am travelling, and time passes while reading books. Right now, books are my greatest companion.”
He concluded by asking for everyone’s prayers, saying, “Please pray that I can get through this difficult time quickly.”