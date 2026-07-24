Surovi's Sundarbans: From Tiger Widows to Bonbibi

In 2018, artist Soma Surovi Jannat first drew widespread attention with her debut solo exhibition, 'Dhushor Rekha Britti'. Presented at the Alliance Française gallery, the exhibition introduced a distinctive approach to drawing that immediately set her apart. This artistic direction continued to evolve in the 2020 Dhaka Art Summit, where she presented an installation centered on drawing on a much larger scale. By then, it had become clear that she had established a distinctive artistic language and mode of presentation entirely her own.

At the Art Summit, Soma Surovi Jannat didn't just create a stir, she went on to win the Samdani Art Award. According to the jury, the award recognised her "highly innovative drawing, installation, and painting." They observed that her work was not only unmistakably personal but also deeply socially conscious. Her command of space extended beyond the confines of the canvas, and at times even beyond the boundaries of the studio, to present a fresh and imaginative approach to storytelling.