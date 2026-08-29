How much did these 5 Bangladeshi actresses earn in their first roles?
The first paycheques of some of Bangladesh’s well-known actresses varied widely, from just Tk 10 to Tk 100,000, reflecting the changing economics of the country’s entertainment industry over the decades.
Veteran actress Sarah Begum Kabori made her acting debut in Sutorang in 1964. She received Tk 1,111 as her first acting fee.
Actress Rozina entered the film industry with Janoar in 1976. Her first earnings from acting were just Tk 10.
Dilara Hanif Rita Purnima made her acting debut in E Jibon Tomar Amar in 1997, earning Tk 100,000 for her first acting role.
Television actress Mehazabien Chowdhury began her acting career with Tumi Thako Shindhu Pare in 2010. She received Tk 15,000 for her first acting assignment.
Keya Payel made her acting debut with Ekta-i Amar Tumi in 2018 and earned Tk 10,000 from her first acting role.
The figures show how first acting fees have changed over the years, while also highlighting the different starting points of actresses who went on to establish themselves in Bangladesh’s entertainment industry.