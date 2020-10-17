New African-made films challenge Hollywood stereotypes

Producers of two African-made films premiering on Netflix this month believe their work will show there's subscriber appetite for movies that go deeper than the Hollywood stereotypes that often make African viewers groan.

Subscribers to the world's largest streaming service can now watch Poacher, a Kenyan drama about elephant poaching and Òlòtūré, a Nigerian thriller about a journalist whose world falls apart after she goes undercover as a sex worker.

The films avoid the simplistic portrayals that viewers in Africa often resent, the producers say.

Netflix has begun screening more content produced in Africa, and in June released romantic comedy "Cook Off", Zimbabwe's first offering on the streaming service.