Noted actor SM Mohsin passes away

Ekushey Padak winning actor SM Mohsin died of novel coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.
He was 73.
The teacher of dramatics breathed his last under treatment at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of BIRDEM Hospital around 9:30 am, said his son Rashek Mohsin Tanmoy.
SM Mohsin was admitted to the hospital on 4 April. Around 70 per cent of his lungs was infected, physicians said. They tried to use plasma therapy and some other methods of treatment but to no avail.
He returned to Dhaka after completing shooting of a film, Antaratma, in Pabna on 3 March, said director Wazed Ali.
He was tested positive for coronavirus infection after a few days. The veteran stage and TV actor was taken to the hospital quickly. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak for his contributions in over four decades of acting in stage and TV.
A member of the Department of Drama and Dramatics of Jahangirnagar University, SM Mohsin was appointed as acting director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and first project director of National Theater.