Pori Moni admits to marrying her cousin
In her decade-long film career, Dhallywood’s much-talked-about actress Pori Moni has been no stranger to rumours—be it about love or marriage. Yet she rarely lets them affect her.
From gossip linking her with actor Siam Ahmed to young singer Sheikh Sadi, the speculation has never stopped. However, she had never spoken about her alleged marriage to her cousin Ismail, which reportedly took place before her film career began.
In a recent appearance on Maasranga Television’s show Behind the Fame with RRK, Pori Moni spoke candidly about these long-circulating rumours—a rare moment for the actress, who usually avoids discussing her personal life.
It was on this programme that she also opened up about her first marriage.
When host Rumman Rashid Khan asked if Sheikh Sadi was her boyfriend, Pori Moni laughed and replied, “He’s like my younger brother.”
When asked if she was currently single, she said, “No.” The host pressed further—was she in a relationship with someone? Pori Moni smiled and said, “I don’t know. Listen, even if I say I’m single, no one will believe it. Why not? Because I don’t believe it myself. Somehow, I always feel love, and it feels good to have that.”
When asked how many times she had been married, Pori Moni replied, “Once.”
The host responded, “You mean Sariful Razz? Then why do we hear about other marriages?”
To which she joked, “I don’t know. Maybe they were ‘step-husbands’. (laughs) Those divorces probably weren’t public!”
Pori Moni and actor Sariful Razz have since separated. When asked whether marrying Razz was a mistake, she replied, “No. Nothing in my life has been a mistake. Everything is an experience.”
Speculation about her earlier marriage resurfaced last November when Ismail, reportedly her first husband and cousin, died in a road accident. Photos of Pori Moni with Ismail later spread on social media.
When asked directly if Ismail was indeed her husband, Pori Moni confirmed, “Yes, he was my step-husband.”
The host then asked how many times she planned to marry. Pori Moni laughed and said, “Actually, I’ve always wanted to marry 12 times! Since childhood I used to joke that I’d get married a dozen times. I didn’t realise that rumour would become so established! Otherwise, I’d never have said it.”
Rumours had also circulated about Pori Moni’s relationship with actor Siam Ahmed. When asked about that, she replied, “I don’t know why people said that. Believe me, he’s the one person I have the most comfortable friendship with—and that’s it. It’s not like we talk all the time on the phone or anything.”
For Pori Moni, getting involved in love affairs is nothing new—and she has never tried to hide them. The actress enjoys travelling with her close friends and partners and loves being surrounded by laughter and excitement.
It is said that her first marriage took place shortly after her teenage years, though it lasted only a short time and remained largely unknown to the public.
Later, in 2012, rumours surfaced of her romance and marriage with director Kamaruzzaman Roni, but that relationship also ended due to personal differences.
About four years ago, during the filming of Gunin, Pori Moni met actor Sariful Razz. Their on-screen connection blossomed into love, and the couple eventually had a son. However, cracks later appeared in their relationship.
Today, Pori Moni is deeply occupied with her child and her acting career, while Razz remains busy with his own films.
The two are occasionally seen together only for the sake of their son, according to sources close to the couple.