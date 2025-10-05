Pori Moni admits to marrying her cousin

In her decade-long film career, Dhallywood’s much-talked-about actress Pori Moni has been no stranger to rumours—be it about love or marriage. Yet she rarely lets them affect her.

From gossip linking her with actor Siam Ahmed to young singer Sheikh Sadi, the speculation has never stopped. However, she had never spoken about her alleged marriage to her cousin Ismail, which reportedly took place before her film career began.

In a recent appearance on Maasranga Television’s show Behind the Fame with RRK, Pori Moni spoke candidly about these long-circulating rumours—a rare moment for the actress, who usually avoids discussing her personal life.