Omar Sani elected president of Bangladesh Film Club Limited

Film star Omar Sani has thanked the members of the Bangladesh Film Club Limited, for electing him as president and his panel, reports news agency UNB.
The actor, also the former secretary general of the club for its immediate past panel, recently spoke to the media and shared his thoughts after winning the election with his entire panel, with him as president.
“I am grateful to all the members of our club for bestowing me and my cabinet with the responsibility of this glorious film club,” Sani said on Monday after the result.
“My cabinet and I are committing that we will be fulfilling all of our promises. I request the club members to visit the club frequently, and I love all of my fans to whom I am forever indebted,” he added.
Omar Sani won the election bagging 278 votes, whereas his nearest opponent Atikur Rahman Liton got 158 votes.
Apart from Omar Sani, his full panel has also won the election as following: Mahmudul Haque Palash (315), Nazrul Raj (292), Syed Rafiuddin Selim (227), Engineer MA Jahan (276), Shri Ajit Roy Nandi (272), Md Abdullah Zeyad (284), Zahid Hossain (332), Mozaharul Islam Obaid (325), MA Kamal (282) and Jahangir Alam Jahangir (312).
Voting in the election started at 2:00pm on Saturday after the club’s Annual General Meeting, and continued till 6:00pm. The result was declared on Sunday midnight.
With this victory, Omar Sani and his panel will be in-charge of the administrative responsibilities of Bangladesh Film Club Limited for the next one year.