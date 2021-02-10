Omar Sani elected president of Bangladesh Film Club Limited

Film star Omar Sani has thanked the members of the Bangladesh Film Club Limited, for electing him as president and his panel, reports news agency UNB.

The actor, also the former secretary general of the club for its immediate past panel, recently spoke to the media and shared his thoughts after winning the election with his entire panel, with him as president.

“I am grateful to all the members of our club for bestowing me and my cabinet with the responsibility of this glorious film club,” Sani said on Monday after the result.

“My cabinet and I are committing that we will be fulfilling all of our promises. I request the club members to visit the club frequently, and I love all of my fans to whom I am forever indebted,” he added.