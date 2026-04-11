Cannes Film Festival: The 21 films vying for the top prize

The Cannes Film Festival listed 21 films in its main competition at next month's event, with at least one more movie set to be announced at a later date.

"Paper Tiger" with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson by American director James Gray has been widely tipped to join the line-up.

Here are the films confirmed so far, listed with title and director:

"Amarga Navidad" (Bitter Christmas) by Pedro Almodovar

A seventh selection for the Spanish filmmaker with his latest film, already released in Spain, that tells the story of a director who draws on the lives of those close to her to write her stories.

"Histoires Parallelles" (Parallel Stories) by Asghar Farhadi

The exiled Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker directs a French cast comprising Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Pierre Niney to tell "several stories that intertwine in a corner of Paris", according to festival director Thierry Fremaux.

"La Vie d'une Femme" (A Woman's Life) by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

French actress Lea Drucker plays a stressed-out surgeon in a hospital who encounters a novelist who comes to watch her work -- one of four French-made films in the line-up.