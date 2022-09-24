'Queen Charlotte': Netflix unveils first look of 'Bridgerton' spinoff

Netflix has unveiled the first official look at its 'Bridgerton' spinoff, officially titled 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,' on Friday morning ahead of its Tudum fan event on Saturday.

According to sources, the upcoming limited series spinoff will follow the early years of Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original 'Bridgerton' series. In this new timeline, the young Queen Charlotte is portrayed by India Amarteifio ('Line of Duty').