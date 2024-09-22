Behind-the-scenes look at Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 released

Fans of Wednesday have something to be excited about as Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at season two of the popular show. Jenna Ortega is back as the spooky Wednesday Addams, and the new season is being described as "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," according to a media outlet.

The new video was unveiled by Netflix during a fan event in Atlanta on Thursday. The video shows Ortega and other original cast members, including Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Fans also got to see Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu, return to the set of Nevermore Academy.