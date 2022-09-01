Ana de Armas confused by 'Blonde' NC-17 Rating

Hollywood diva Ana de Armas is perplexed by the NC-17 rating assigned to her next Netflix film ‘Blonde’, which is based on the life of Marylin Monroe.

According to reports, usually, a movie receives an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America when it has gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity, and/or coarse language.

An adult must accompany minors to view movies with an R rating in cinemas, but they are not permitted to see NC-17-rated films. This is why an NC-17 rating is distinct from an R rating.