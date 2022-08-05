Keanu Reeves to star in Scorsese, DiCaprio’s ‘Devil in the White City’ series

The news was announced on Thursday as part of Hulu’s virtual time before the press at the Television Critics Association’s summer tour.

Based on Larson’s novel, ‘Devil’ revolves around Daniel H. Burnham (Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the fair’s shadow.

Sam Shaw is on board as writer, showrunner and exec producer. DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson, will executive produce alongside Martin Scorsese. The latter was previously set to direct the feature film take that had been set up at Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio formerly set to star.