‘Dhaka city is really a pressure cooker for women…’
The film ‘Pressure Cooker’, directed by Raihan Rafi, will be released in cinemas during Eid-ul-Fitr.
The production team unveiled the film’s first official poster on Saturday evening. Sharing the poster on social media, the director announced, “See you this Eid-ul-Fitr at your nearest cinema.”
The official poster features four actresses together: Shobnom Bubly, Nazifa Tushi, Snigdha Chowdhury and Mariya Shanto. The visual presentation clearly signals that the narrative will centre on women.
The film will portray the distinct journeys of four women navigating the pressures of urban life in Dhaka, social conflicts and personal struggles, sources said.
While releasing the poster, Rafi wrote on Facebook, “Dhaka city is actually a pressure cooker for women. If it cannot tolerate their screams, the whistle blows in this pressure cooker. They can neither leave the city, nor can the city leave them…”
He also expressed his hope that the film would introduce a new trend in mainstream Bangla cinema.
The film has been produced under the banner of Impress Telefilm. Faridur Reza Sagar and Raihan Rafi are jointly producing it.
According to the director and the production company, the film’s most notable feature is the absence of a conventional male protagonist. The entire narrative revolves around its female characters.
The release marks not only the arrival of a new film but also a significant occasion for Impress Telefilm, as the company returns to Eid releases after 21 years. In 2004, it last brought a film to cinemas during Eid with 'Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti'.
Previously, Bubly and Raihan Rafi collaborated on the Chorki production ‘Floor Number 7’.
In that film, Bubly’s performance and choice of character attracted both audience appreciation and critical attention. After a break, their reunion has naturally generated expectations.
Speaking earlier to Prothom Alo about the new project, Bubly said, “I found the story excellent. The character is also very interesting. I felt there was an opportunity to do something new here and that aspect attracted me the most.”
According to the director and the production company, the film’s most notable feature is the absence of a conventional male protagonist. The entire narrative revolves around its female characters.
At a time when Dhallywood films continues to favour hero-centric storytelling, a woman-led film such as this has drawn particular attention.