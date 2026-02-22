‘Dhaka city is really a pressure cooker for women…’

The film ‘Pressure Cooker’, directed by Raihan Rafi, will be released in cinemas during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The production team unveiled the film’s first official poster on Saturday evening. Sharing the poster on social media, the director announced, “See you this Eid-ul-Fitr at your nearest cinema.”

The official poster features four actresses together: Shobnom Bubly, Nazifa Tushi, Snigdha Chowdhury and Mariya Shanto. The visual presentation clearly signals that the narrative will centre on women.

The film will portray the distinct journeys of four women navigating the pressures of urban life in Dhaka, social conflicts and personal struggles, sources said.