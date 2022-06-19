'Bridgerton': Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran tease season 3

“It's funny because I always wanted to be an actor. I started doing that when I was super young, but I never saw myself as like the lead of romantic drama. It was just not on my list of things that I thought I would ever be doing. So it's quite mad now to just be in that position, and on one of the biggest shows ever. It's amazing,” Coughlan says.

When asked later in the conversation if the 'Polin' romance will gravitate towards the super-steamy vibes of season 1 or the slow burn of season 2, Coughlan replies, "I think, because we've had two seasons of build-up, it's probably going to be the former. I haven't read the scripts. I've just been given an overview."