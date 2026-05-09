Kaarina Kaiser on life support, Kaiser Hamid seeks prayers for daughter
For the past few days, discussions had been circulating on Facebook about the illness of content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser. It was reported that she had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital with liver-related complications.
Her father, former national footballer Kaiser Hamid, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today Saturday afternoon. He said Kaarina was placed on life support on Friday night after her condition deteriorated.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kaiser Hamid said, “Her condition is not very good. She previously had a fatty liver, but she neglected it and did not take her medication properly. Then she suddenly developed an infection, and on top of that she contracted Hepatitis A. She was in the ICU, and after liver failure yesterday, she was put on life support.”
Seeking prayers from everyone, Kaiser Hamid said, “Please pray for my daughter.” Alongside acting, Kaarina Kaiser has also earned recognition as a screenwriter. Her notable works include the Chorki original series ‘Internship’ and ‘36-24-36’.